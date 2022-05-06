GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are holidays to celebrate our parents but they can come with grief if we have a parent who is no longer with us.



Emmanuel Hospice Grief Support Services are available both to their patients and their families as well as to the community at large. As both Mother’s and Father’s Day approach, they stop by to share some insights as to how someone can observe these holidays if their parent is no longer living.

Emmanuel Hospice

616-719-0919

401 Hall St. SW – Grand Rapids

EmmanuelHospice.org

Sponsored by Emmanuel Hospice.