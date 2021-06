GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The end of a person’s life can bring a lot of questions and concerns and that’s where organizations like Emmanuel Hospice come in.

Today, Katie and Heather, join us to talk about two of their programs.

Emmanuel Hospice

616-719-0919

EmmanuelHospice.org

Facebook.com/EmmanuelHospice

Sponsored by Emmanuel Hospice.