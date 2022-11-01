GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is an interfaith partnership that serves a 50-mile radius from our office wherever patients call home. We focus on individualized, patient-driven goals, and infusing as much life as we can into however much time someone has left. We ask the question “How do you want to live?”. As veterans day approaches, they’re ramping up activities centered on honoring veterans and giving an opportunity for the community to get involved.

