GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, community-based hospice provider that serves a 50 mile radius from its Grand Rapids office wherever patients call home and they’re always looking for the community to get involved. Volunteers bring crucial services patients and their families and right they’re in need of volunteers in two service areas:

the first one is their veteran-to-veteran volunteers. These volunteers are typically individuals with a history of military service, who provide companionship visits to Emmanuel hospice patients. This doesn’t need to look like conversation about military service, but rather a sense of mutual understanding that is invaluable at end-of-life. The second area is their Pet Visitors, who bring companionship, joy and stress relief to the bedside. Both of these services help Emmanuel Hospice facilitate meaningful moments and make the most of each day according to patients’ interests and wishes. If you are interested in learning more about serving others in this way, You can call 616.719.0919 and ask for Volunteer Services, or email EHvolunteer@EmmanuelHospice.org.

Sponsored by Emmanuel Hospice.