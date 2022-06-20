GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Emmanuel Hospice is an interfaith, non-profit partnership that focuses on individualized, patient-centered care. They serve a 50-mile radius from their offices in Grand Rapids, wherever patients call home. They provide care for the whole person, engaging the five senses, and developing a plan of care that is informed by the individual person. They use “Connection Kits” tailored to each individual patient.

Each patient has unique interests and passions, and Emmanuel Hospice is always looking for ways to tailor the care to meet those unique aspects of someone’s personality and meet them exactly where they are. The various items in the Connection Kits allow them to further connect with patients beyond excellent medical care.

Emmanuel Hospice

616-719-0919

Sponsor: Emmanuel Hospice