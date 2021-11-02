Emmanuel Hospice collaborates with the Veterans Administration to help meet the unique needs of veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice strives to create a peaceful experience for the dying and their loved ones, focusing on “How do you want to live?” They have a program that’s a collaboration between the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration to help meet the unique needs of veterans.

Matt and Jenny from Emmanuel Hospice join us to talk about this important topic.

