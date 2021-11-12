Embellish Handbell Ensemble playing a holiday show on December 14th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the sounds of the season we’ve missed for so long now! The Embellish Handbell Ensemble is gearing up for a mid-December concert and we’re excited to have Stephanie, Hanna and Nathan in studio with us today.

‘Tis the Season to Embellish: Holiday Handbell Concert

Tuesday, December 14th @ 7:30pm
Mayflower Congregational Church
2345 Robinson Rd. SE – Grand Rapids
Tickets: 12 ahead of time or $14 at the door
Kids & students get free admission
Masks required for all audience
EmbellishHandBells.com

