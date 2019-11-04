Elf the Musical in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite holiday movies is coming to life on the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Stage. “Elf the Musical” is here just in time for the holidays! Here to tell us all about the show is TJ Clark, Hope Swanson, and Bruce Tinker.

ELF THE MUSICAL

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

November 22 – December 22

30 N Division Ave, Grand Rapids

616.222.6650

GRCT.org

About Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Born in the Roaring Twenties, the “Civic Players” began producing four plays annually in the St. Cecilia Auditorium in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 1935, the organization officially changed it’s name to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, and soon had over 1,600 season ticket holders and drew audiences of over 4,000 to each of six shows annually. The theatre continued to maintain itself through decades of economic and social changes.

During the 1960s, the Civic Theatre experienced unprecedented growth and emerged as one of the country’s strongest community theatres. By the end of the decade, in a cooperative venture with the Grand Rapids Public Schools, the Civic began offering theatre classes to young people and further strengthened it’s position in the community.

Today, the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre & School of Theatre Arts is the 5th largest community theatre in the country. We produce 9 mainstage productions each year with the help of over 800 talented volunteers who do everything from singing, dancing and acting, to building sets, sewing, ushering, and so much more. We truly are your community theatre!

The award-winning Civic School of Theatre Arts has grown to become one of the largest and most respected community theatre education programs in the country. We provide excellent training in all aspects of theatre life for over 1,600 students annually. The Civic School of Theatre Arts has played a significant role through the years in successfully preparing students to participate in local community theatre, and has even helped to inspire professional careers in all areas of theatre production.