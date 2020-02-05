Closings & Delays
Elders’ Helpers helps keep seniors safe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Elders’ Helpers is celebrating 20 years as one of West Michigan’s largest locally owned home healthcare agencies.

More than 200 Elders’ Helpers caregivers provide personal care, companionship, prepare meals and take clients to doctor appointments. They also have a staff of 10 registered nurses that perform wellness checkups and assist clients with managing medications.

Chris Kaiser, a Client Advocate, is one of several staff members who helps install the Personal Emergency Response System that can be used both at home and away to help keep clients safe.

