SoundOff Signal is hiring new team members!

eightwest Featured Jobs

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you in the market for a new job? If the skills positive attitude, great attendance and willingness to learn are in your wheelhouse, our guests from SoundOff Signal want to hear from you!

SoundOff Signal

Available Positions: 15
Job Titles: Lighting, Lightbar, Kit Assembler, Shipping Clerk
Skills: Positive Attitude, Great Attendance, Willing to Learn
Education: High school or equivalent
1-800-338-7337
Located in Hudsonville
SoundOffSignal.com

Sponsored by SoundOff Signal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon