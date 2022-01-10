SoundOff Signal is hiring new team members!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you in the market for a new job? If the skills positive attitude, great attendance and willingness to learn are in your wheelhouse, our guests from SoundOff Signal want to hear from you!

SoundOff Signal

Available Positions: 15

Job Titles: Lighting, Lightbar, Kit Assembler, Shipping Clerk

Skills: Positive Attitude, Great Attendance, Willing to Learn

Education: High school or equivalent

1-800-338-7337

Located in Hudsonville

SoundOffSignal.com

Sponsored by SoundOff Signal.