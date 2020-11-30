Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services hiring for 70+ positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Job Connect Monday – a good time to find a career or a job that can help others.

Today, we have Dr. Gretchen Johnson here from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

Most of the positions they are looking to fill at this time are registered nurses (RNs), case managers, outpatient therapists, psychiatric & nurse technicians (AKA direct patient care), environmental services technicians, medical assistants. Other positions available include administrative, recruiting, finance and information services. For a full list of available positions, click here.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

300 68th Street SE

PO Box 165

616-455-4290

PineRest.org/Join-Our-Team

