GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a job, you may want to consider working for the State of Michigan in the Department of Corrections. They’re looking to fill a variety of positions at facilities all over the state. We’re here with Warden James Schiebner to talk about what it’s like working in the corrections community.
Job Connect – Michigan Department of Corrections
Benefits:
- 16 hours personal leave
- 14 vacation days in 1st calendar year
- 12 weeks of paid paternal leave
- 24/7 access to MDOC Wellness Unit
Hiring Details:
- Hiring corrections officers
- Various locations around the state
- Education: High School Diploma/G.E.D.
- At least 15 semester college credit hours or 2 years of full-time corrections office experience or military service
517-335-1874
Michigan.gov/MDOCJobs
Sponsored by Michigan Department of Corrections.