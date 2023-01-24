GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a job, you may want to consider working for the State of Michigan in the Department of Corrections. They’re looking to fill a variety of positions at facilities all over the state. We’re here with Warden James Schiebner to talk about what it’s like working in the corrections community.

Job Connect – Michigan Department of Corrections

Benefits: 16 hours personal leave

14 vacation days in 1st calendar year

12 weeks of paid paternal leave

24/7 access to MDOC Wellness Unit Hiring Details: Hiring corrections officers

Various locations around the state

Education: High School Diploma/G.E.D.

At least 15 semester college credit hours or 2 years of full-time corrections office experience or military service

517-335-1874

Michigan.gov/MDOCJobs

Sponsored by Michigan Department of Corrections.