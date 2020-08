GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Job Connect Monday and today, we’re focusing on a company looking to not only hire workers but also to bring interns on board!

Jake from Magna Mirrors is here to tell us more about what they’re looking for.

To see all of their available openings and to apply, click here!

Magna Mirrors

jobs@magna.com

Magna.com

Sponsored by Magna.