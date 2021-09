GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the market for a new job, Holland Hospital is hiring! There are many positions available across all departments. They also have a Career Fair Cookout coming up tomorrow!

Career Fair Cookout

Thursday, September 23rd

3pm-6pm

Apply on the spot & meet with managers

602 Michigan Ave – Holland

