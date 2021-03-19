Time hop with Terri DeBoer: See her most positive memories from 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Over the past year, many of our lives have changed in ways we have never anticipated! March of 2020 is a significant time of the year because it marked the beginning of the ongoing global pandemic. Even though we are still navigating our “new normal” way of living, we can continue to find ways to cherish the positive memories we have created over the last 12 months and remain optimistic for brighter days in the future!

During Friday’s episode of eightWest backstage, Terri DeBoer is reflecting on her fondest moments of 2020. Between connecting with loved ones safely, finding fun ways to stay active and picking up some new hobbies, Terri has managed to pivot during challenging times by creating new memories!

