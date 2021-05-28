Terri DeBoer’s ‘Thank You’ message to all servicemen and women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, which typically means enjoying the company of family and friends, traveling, or simply heading into the backyard for a good old-fashioned barbeque. No matter how we choose to celebrate this year, let’s not forget to honor the men and women who have lost their lives to serve our country. It’s a significant time of year to remember our nation’s heroes and to also honor past and present soldiers for their continued sacrifices!

May is also Military Appreciation Month, and Terri DeBoer is joining Morgan Poole to thank all heroes for their service. She also reflects on life growing up in a military family, discusses her favorite childhood memories and shows appreciation to family members!

Thank you to all military personnel who have sacrificed their lives and well-being to protect us. If you’d like to highlight a hero in your life, submit their photo to us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend and Happy Military Appreciation Month!