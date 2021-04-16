Terri DeBoer talks new inspirational book, ‘Brighter Skies Ahead’, available for pre-order!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Terri DeBoer is one busy woman! Not only is she a beloved meteorologist and eightWest co-host, but she recently added author to her growing list of accolades. It’s been one month since she’s last sat in the eightWest backstage hot-seat, and she’s back to talk about her most recent milestone-releasing her first book called “Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting a Full Life When You Empty the Nest!”

In 50 inspiring chapters, “Brighter Skies Ahead” will take readers on a positive journey to “weathering the often-stormy transition to an empty nest.” Terri says helping readers find “hope, peace, comfort and joy in this next stage of life,” has always been a growing passion of hers, and she’s thrilled this opportunity has come to fruition through her book!

Learn all about Terri’s journey to publishing “Brighter Skies Ahead” in her fun interview with Morgan Poole. Plus, hear words of encouragement for anyone looking to fulfill a lifetime goal.

“Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting a Full Life When You Empty the Nest” is available for pre-order through local Grand Rapids retailer, Baker Book House! The official book release date is November 9, 2021!

Grab a copy through the Baker Book House Company’s website: https://bakerbookhouse.com/products/372826

-OR-

Grab a copy on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Brighter-Skies-Ahead-Forecasting-Empty/dp/1631955470/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=BRIGHTER+SKIES+AHEAD&qid=1618601534&sr=8-1

Congrats, Terri!