Terri DeBoer shares sweet Valentine’s Day plans and gift ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Get those roses, cards, balloons and boxes of chocolates ready! The sweetest and most romantic holiday of the year- Valentine’s Day- is only 9 days away! If you find yourself in a panic, still scrambling to find the perfect gift or date night venue for your special someone, then don’t worry. During Friday’s episode of eightWest backstage, Terri DeBoer shares some sweet gift suggestions and reveals her upcoming plans that all V-Day enthusiasts can draw inspiration from!

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Here’s a sneak peek of a fun gift idea! Who wouldn’t love a heart shaped pizza?

(February 14, 2012)

Do you have any exciting Valentine’s Day gift or date ideas? We’d love to hear all about it! Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Coming up on eightWest backstage

Jordan’s in the hot seat! Send your questions for her to eightWest@woodtv.com or reach out to us on social media.