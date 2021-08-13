Terri DeBoer makes an exciting announcement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Four months ago, Terri DeBoer made a special announcement that revved up friends, family and viewers all across West Michigan. Her longtime passion project of publishing her first book titled “Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting a Full Life When You Empty the Nest” came to fruition. Now, she’s back to share even more exciting news!

In addition to the book, Terri’s created a “Brighter Skies Ahead: Companion Journal”, featuring practical exercises and reflection questions to help viewers navigate each season of life they find themselves in.

How can I grab a copy of the book and companion journal? 

“Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting a Full Life When You Empty the Nest” is available for pre-order through local Grand Rapids retailer Baker Book House! The official book release date is November 9, 2021!

Grab a copy through the Baker Book House Company’s website: Brighter Skies Ahead – Baker Book House

-OR-

Grab a copy on Amazon: Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting a Full Life When You Empty the Nest: DeBoer, Terri: 9781631955471: Amazon.com: Books

“Brighter Skies Ahead: Companion Journal” is available for pre-order on Barnes & Noble and will officially release on November 9, 2021.

Grab a copy on Barnes & Noble’s website: Brighter Skies Ahead: Companion Journal by Terri DeBoer, Paperback | Barnes & Noble® (barnesandnoble.com)

