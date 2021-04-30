Surprise your mom with a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift using Jordan Carson’s ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- West Michigan, we’ve made it to Friday and the end of the month! As we head into May, it’s time to start thinking of what to get our moms, grandmothers, or any other special women in our lives for Mother’s Day (if we haven’t already). It may seem like we have all the time in the world to find the perfect gift, but the big day is a little over one week away.

If you’re still undecided on what to purchase, then this week’s episode of eightWest backstage will come in handy! Jordan Carson stops by to share four thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts to find at local businesses across West Michigan. Happy shopping and cheers to supporting local!

Watch in the video player above

Gifts & businesses mentioned:

1.

A customized candle by LIMA United By Love

https://www.limaunitedbylove.com/

2.

A stunning pair of lightweight earrings from Tracy Lynn Designs

https://shoptracylynndesigns.com/

3.

A luxurious Lavender Life Co. gift set

https://lavender-life.com

4.

Gift cards to Mom’s favorite restaurants!