Savoring what’s left of summer: Rachael Ruiz’ explores Mackinac Island and Charleston

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- And just like that, September is here, and the countdown to summer’s end begins! It’s hard to believe how fast the season, let alone this year, is flying by. Soon West Michiganders will swap their sandals for boots and beachwear for coats, which is all the more reason to savor the final weeks of summer by planning a trip with your loved ones and creating new memories to last a lifetime!

Rachael Ruiz knows how to make the most of any season, and she’s joining Morgan Poole on eightWest backstage to detail her recent summer vacation/birthday getaway to Mackinac Island and Charleston, South Carolina.

Watch in the video player above.