Rachael and Ryer tie the knot in paradise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is a special time of the year. Not only is it heart month, but it’s also deemed the “month of love.” Every year we look forward to spending Valentine’s Day with our significant other, family, friends, or maybe by ourselves, but expressing appreciation for those we care about extends far beyond an annual holiday!

Today, we’re celebrating the love between our beloved eightWest host, Rachael, and her sweetheart Ryer! The pair, who first met nearly two decades ago and reconnected in the last few years, recently tied the knot in Florida! During a new episode of eightWest backstage, Rachael joins Morgan for a candid chat on how Ryer popped the big question and shares details about her wedding day. Rachael also details how the family had fun in the sunny state after the wedding and gives golden advice for brides to be!

Watch the interview above to feel the love!

Enjoy these bonus photos from the wedding captured by Stacia Morgan Photography!

eightWest surprises Rachael with a special send-off before the wedding!

Days before the ceremony, Rachael joined Terri and Jordan on eightWest for a surprise send-off! The surprise? Ryer made an appearance and the couple played a fun Q&A game! Watch by clicking the link below.