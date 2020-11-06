Paying it forward: Jordan Carson shares inspiring ways to give back this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Happy November! We have officially entered the season of giving thanks and giving back, which is needed now more than ever. 2020 has been a trying year for many of us, but this time of year reminds us all to reflect on what we have and encourages us to celebrate the small victories and blessings in our lives. This season also inspires us to spread holiday cheer throughout our communities by donating to organizations and causes supporting individuals in need.

If anyone knows how to pay it forward, it’s Jordan Carson. Throughout her journey as an eightWest host and director of “Live. Local. Give. Local”, a weekly segment that connects viewers to unique charitable and human-interest stories, Jordan has the opportunity to give back to the West Michigan community consistently.

This week on eightWest backstage, she’s detailing some of her most rewarding experiences of expressing compassion and kindness throughout our community and she’s discussing the causes that are near and dear to her heart. Take a listen to feel inspired!

Stay tuned for next Friday’s episode of eightWest backstage with Terri DeBoer. Have a question for Terri? Send in your questions to eightwest@woodtv.com to hear Terri’s response!