Need your holiday spirits boosted? Jordan Carson shares 5 tips for feeling festive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re only six days away from Thanksgiving! That’s right! This time next week, we’ll be enjoying the holiday weekend with our family and friends, expressing gratitude and grubbing on some good meals.

Although this time of year is exciting, it can also be stressful–especially given the current circumstances we’re living in. Whether you plan on sticking to your traditional festivities, celebrating virtually, or skipping out on the day entirely—don’t let your holiday cheer plummet. There are so many ways to boost your holiday spirit, to stay encouraged throughout this year and most importantly– ways to pay positivity forward.

This week on eightWest backstage, Jordan Carson joins Morgan Poole to discuss five ways to make the most of this holiday season.

Watch in the video player above & take a closer look at Jordan’s suggestions below:

1. Donate to a special cause

West Michigan BIGGBY® COFFEE locations are partnering with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, brewing change November 23rd through December 9th. Customers at BIGGBY® can support children at the hospital by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Money raised will be used to support the hospital in their care of the patients and provide toys for the patients.

2. Spread holiday cheer by giving a gift

A simple act of thoughtfulness can go a long way and can make someone’s day! Check out this special gift box from The Lavender Life Company. This specific gift is created by lavender farmers who create organic, hand-crafted and lavender infused products.

3. Support local businesses

Right now, many businesses are in need of our support. As a community, we can help sustain local businesses during this difficult time by purchasing products, requesting services and even spreading the word.

Restaurants

Local chefs and restaurant owners are coming together to ask for community support in a heart-felt message. Even though many restaurants have altered their hours of operation, or limited their services, we can still show support for these incredible businesses. Watch the video below to see a special message from a few businesses that have been affected.

Check out these gorgeous accessories hand-crafted with love from Tracey Lynn Designs. They’re trendy, lightweight and will make the perfect gift for a special someone.





4. Seek adventure and experience

Jordan’s daughter Brooklyn spends time outdoors by horseback riding.

West Michigan has so many beautiful places to explore and activities to enjoy all year round. Instead of opting to stay indoors, seek ways to have fun and grab some fresh air whether you’re by yourself, with friends or with loved ones. There are plenty of experiences you can enjoy while staying safe.

5. Bring the essence of the holiday’s into your home with seasonal décor

My Home 2 Your Home

One of the easiest ways to boost your holiday spirit is by redecorating your space! My Home 2 Your Home is a local business that designs unique and hand-crafted holiday décor for your home. Check out these gorgeous wreaths and contact My Home 2 Your Home (via text) at 231-638-6443.

Here’s a snapshot of Jordan’s festive décor.

We hope you’ve enjoyed Jordan’s suggestions. Have a fantastic weekend and Thanksgiving!