Kick off the return of ArtPrize with Terri DeBoer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s been three years since one of the largest international art competitions kicked off in Downtown Grand Rapids. Now, the highly anticipated wait is over! ArtPrize is back along with hundreds to thousands of artists, creatives and visitors around the world!

The return of the competition also marks the launch of live eightWest shows down at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. To celebrate, Terri DeBoer joins Morgan Poole on eightWest backstage to share what she looks forward to this year and reflects on fun moments from previous ArtPrize’s over the last decade.

Watch in the video player above!

Morgan Poole and Terri DeBoer smile for a selfie in-studio after filming a segment of eightWest backstage. Terri holds up a magazine from Oct. 2009 regarding eightWest’s official launch during ArtPrize.



Did you know? The first-ever eightWest show debuted during ArtPrize in 2009? Here’s a look…