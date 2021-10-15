Jordan’s festive fall craft ideas for families: DIY pumpkin decorating & more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’ve entered a time where the weather is cooling down, the holidays are approaching, fall foliage is in effect, and we’re actively searching for unique ways to savor the season. While there are plenty of opportunities to step outdoors and explore the beautiful sights and sounds West Michigan offers this time of year, we can also head indoors to create new memories.

Fall is the perfect season to take on new DIY projects and crafts! And during Friday’s episode of eightWest backstage, Jordan joins Morgan to share pumpkin decorating ideas that are easy to complete, kid-friendly, and mess-free! And the best part, not only are these ideas a great way to spend quality time with loved ones, but they can also serve as fall décor to showcase during holiday get togethers, Halloween and more!

Watch in the video player above and happy decorating!