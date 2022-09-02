GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a busy time of year! We’ve recently kicked off another back-to-school season, September has arrived, and we’re entering into a long weekend to observe Labor Day! There is much to celebrate and to ramp up the excitement, we’re celebrating not one but two additional holidays.

What are National College Colors Day and Tailgating Day?

This Friday, Sept. 2, is National College Colors Day, a holiday encouraging University graduates, students, parents, staff and fans to showcase their school pride. Additionally, Saturday, Sept. 3, is National Tailgating Day, a holiday marking the kickoff to a new Football season.

Someone who has a lot of love and appreciation for their alma mater is Jordan Carson! During a new episode of eightWest backstage, Jordan joins Morgan Poole to recount fond memories of her college experience at Central Michigan University and shares valuable advice to inspire viewers.

Watch the episode in the video player featured above!

Photo courtesy of Jordan Carson.

Fun facts about Central Michigan University