Jordan Carson’s ultimate back-to-school guide for parents, teachers and kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Ring the bell! Classes are back in session at many schools across West Michigan! This week, several families have sent kids, teens and young adults off to meet their new teachers in their new classrooms.

There’s no doubt back-to-school season is a busy time of year, but it can sometimes be overwhelming. Whether you are a parent sending your child off to kindergarten or their freshman year of college, a teacher welcoming a group of eager students back into the classroom, or a student putting their best foot forward, everyone can use a little moral support.

Jordan Carson, a proud mom to an adorable and incoming kindergartner, shares tips for making 2021-2022 the best academic year yet!

Watch in the video player above!

Show your support to teachers and families this back-to-school season!