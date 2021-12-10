Jordan Carson plays a hilarious game of “Would You Rather” holiday-themed edition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’ve looked at your calendar recently, then you know the countdown to Christmas is on! HO-HO-HORRAY! It’s hard to believe we’re nearly two weeks away from enjoying the most popular U.S. holiday. Right now, some of us are frantically still shopping for Christmas gifts, maybe even trying to solidify our holiday plans. Wherever you find yourself at this moment, take a second to be still amid the festive chaos, have a few laughs and embrace the season.

During a new episode of eightWest backstage, Jordan Carson is joining Morgan Poole to do just that! Watch the duo play a hilarious game of “Would You Rather: Holiday edition”. We invite you all to share your answers with us and play the fun game with your loved ones this year.

Watch in the video player above!

Play “Would You Rather” below!

***Please note: The game may take a few seconds to load.***