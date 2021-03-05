Inside Rachael Ruiz’ pageantry days, trial testimony & more surprising experiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Things are starting to heat up, and we’re not just talking about the gorgeous weekend weather ahead! Rachael Ruiz is back in the hot seat on eightWest backstage to reveal surprising facts about herself that viewers may have never heard before!

Tune in as Rachael reminisces on her pageantry days, her early teen years and delves into the time she received a shocking phone call you won’t believe!

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Here’s a fun snapshot of from one of Rachael’s pageant competitions.