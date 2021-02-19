Inside Rachael Ruiz’ mid century modern home makeover one year later

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Time flies when you’re having fun, especially when it involves giving your home the makeover of a lifetime! One year ago, Rachael Ruiz took on a big project-transforming her 1950s home into a unique mid-century modern abode. The results are unbelievably breathtaking, but renovating was far from an easy process. It took loads of patience, a few hammers and a vision!

During Friday’s episode of eightWest backstage, Rachael joins Morgan Poole in the hot seat to reflect on her extreme home makeover. Also, being that home renovations have become the latest craze; Rachael gives viewers ideas for revamping their space and shares her favorite home upgrades!

Check out Rachael’s awesome before/after results

Did you know, Rachael’s home renovations were featured in Cosmopolitan Home Magazine in 2020? Check out the spread below!