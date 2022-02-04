Go behind-the-scenes of the 2022 Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Happy Friday, West Michigan! If you’re short on weekend plans, then get ready to fire up those engines and put it in drive! Michigan’s only winter auto show, the Michigan International Auto Show, is in its 24th year! From Feb.3-Feb.6, car and truck enthusiasts can head to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids for a look at top-notch vehicles that have recently hit the market!

What is the Michigan International Auto Show?

The Michigan International Auto Show is the “greatest annual opportunity to view your next car,” says event organizers. Car dealers located across the world are brought together under one roof to display vans, SUVs, trucks, cars, hybrids and sports vehicles to guests in attendance. If you love the automotive industry, then visit DeVos Place to shop, take a pic in front of your favorite vehicle, or network with other local auto show enthusiasts.

During this week’s episode of eightWest backstage, lifestyle reporter Morgan Poole heads to DeVos place with the eightWest crew days before the 2022 Michigan International Auto Show begins. This means we’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at some of the magic that happens before this popular annual event kicks off. We’re also sharing BTS shots of Jordan and Maranda’s tapings and glimpses of some sweet rides parked inside the auto show exhibit hall!

