Getting ready for the big game with Terri DeBoer and Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s a big weekend, West Michigan! The Big football game is coming up this Sunday, and many of us will meet up with friends and family to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in hopes of snagging the Vince Lombardi trophy. If you’re a football fan, then you’ll most likely spend the majority of your time being glued to your television screens. If you’re someone who isn’t too fond of sports, maybe you’ll attend Big Game parties for the food and halftime show. No matter your style, many of us can agree that it’s an eventful time of year!

In preparation for “Football’s favorite Sunday”, Terri DeBoer and Jordan Carson share their upcoming plans! We invite you all to chime in by sharing your plans with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and making your big game predictions in the poll featured below!

Cast your Big Game predictions!

Terri’s Big Game tradition

“My Super Bowl tradition involves going to bed at half-time, since I go to work at 3:30 on Monday morning. My “morning after” tradition consists of immediately checking my Twitter feed as soon as I wake up (at 2:30 a.m.) to find out which team won and to find out the “buzz” surrounding any of those stand-out ads!” Terri DeBoer

Terri’s Big Game Winner Prediction: Los Angeles Rams



Jordan’s top Big Game food picks

Calling all foodies! Yes, football is an awesome sport, but the food is the real star of the game. Whether you’re hosting a small or large gathering or tuning in to the game solo, take your streaming experience to another level by satisfying your tastebuds. There are plenty of festive recipes floating around the internet that anyone will love! Jordan’s top picks include delicious finger foods for families and kids to enjoy. Take a look at 34 fun recipes featured on Pop Sugar.

Show-stopping Ideas:

Jordan’s Big Game Winner Prediction: Los Angeles Rams

We hope you’ve enjoyed these ideas. Have an awesome weekend, West Michigan and game on!