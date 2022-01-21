Do you remember these priceless eightWest moments?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- West Michigan, you’re in for a treat this week during a new episode of eightWest backstage. We’re taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane by deep diving into the eightWest archives to revisit priceless moments on the show! There’s nothing like reminiscing over memories and events that have made us smile until our cheeks hurt and laugh until the stomach cramps roll in.

If you’ve tuned into eightWest since its debut in 2009, then you have likely witnessed tons of unforgettable moments. Click on the video player above and join Morgan Poole for a rundown of four priceless show moments.

#1: Alexis’ performance leaves us floored!

A screenshot shows an Alexis performance featured on eightWest on January 11, 2011.

It’s the performance heard across West Michigan and beyond! Local music group, Alexis, stopped by eightWest in 2011 to showcase their “electro-synth-pop” song called “Goldstar.” Dan Hurst and Matt Forbush had a blast presenting their funky outfits, vocals, tunes and infamous dance moves. Rachael Ruiz and Terri DeBoer also joined in on the fun. Relive the experience in the video player below.

#2: Terri DeBoer climbs to new heights

It was built in 1895 to hold water, and it’s now a state landmark; but only eightWest gets you inside the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital Tower. Take a tour with Terri!

The opportunity to climb up a 172-foot-tall landmark doesn’t come by every day, but Terri was able to scratch it off her bucket list in 2009! During this previous segment, she took a trip to the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital Tower, located at Oakland and Howard. Let’s just say she got in a good leg day workout! Check out her epic experience in the video player below.

#3: Rachael Ruiz takes a spin of a lifetime!

In February 2011, the eightWest crew and Rachael Ruiz took a trip to a Kalamazoo man’s home to check out his Batmobile replica.

You’d expect to see a Batmobile in Hollywood movies, but one Kalamazoo man recreated the vehicle in his garage by referencing photos. Of course, eightWest had to track the replica down and Rachael had the chance to take a spin. Buckle up and watch below!

#4: Jordan has an experience unlike any udder!

On July 29, 2010, Jordan Carson took a trip to the Ionia Free Fair to interact with animals and milk a goat!

Interacting with farm animals isn’t for everyone, but we should all try it at least once in our lives! Jordan Carson had the chance to milk a goat and learned how to “show” animals at the Ionia Free Fair in 2010. Watch the fun moment below!

West Michigan, we hope you had a blast reliving four priceless eightWest moments!