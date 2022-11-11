GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.

And on Sunday, Oct. 16, Terri received a prestigious honor from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Michigan Chapter. Along with five additional honorees, Terri received a Silver Circle Award. This prestigious award “marks at least 25 years of excellence in the television industry and community service.”

To extend the celebration, Morgan Poole invites Terri to eightWest backstage to detail her Silver Circle Award experience, reflect on her career at WOODTV8, respond to the outpour of love she has received, and share her goals for the near future.

Congratulations, Terri! We thank you for all you continue to do for West Michigan!

