Celebrating one year of ‘eightWest backstage’: Relive best moments from Terri DeBoer, Rachael Ruiz and Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- They say time flies when you’re having fun, and the saying couldn’t be any truer! Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, marks the first anniversary of the launch of eightWest backstage on WOODTV.com! It’s been a unique ride granting local viewers access to Rachael Ruiz, Terri DeBoer, and Jordan Carson’s lives behind the scenes, and Morgan Poole is inviting all of West Michigan to celebrate by revisiting some of the most memorable moments of the digital show.

Take a trip down memory lane by watching the video above >>

Have you tuned into all 37 episodes? If not, then don’t wait any longer. Visit the eightWest backstage page and stream away!

What is eightWest backstage?

Created in Aug. 2020, eightWest backstage is a digital show found only on WOODTV.com that gives local viewers access to exclusive content they cannot find on TV!

Every Friday, WOTV Reporter Morgan Poole sits down with one host to talk about topics relating to their personal and professional hobbies, family life, and much more.