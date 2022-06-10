GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- You tune in to eightWest every weekday at 11 a.m. to catch the latest lifestyle and entertainment news about the West Michigan community! You also get to watch eightWest’s fabulous and talented hosts, Terri DeBoer, Rachael Ruiz and Jordan Carson chatting with guests and having a blast informing viewers at home. But have you ever wondered how West Michigan’s #1 lifestyle show operates behind the scenes?

Well, during a new episode of eightWest backstage, Morgan Poole is taking viewers on an exclusive tour! Catch a glimpse of all the moving parts in the studio and the control room, and say hello to our crew members!

Watch in the video player below!