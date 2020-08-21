‘eightWest backstage’: Rachael Ruiz’s home renovations featured in Cosmopolitan Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You’ve waited all week long and now it’s finally here and no–we’re not just talking about the weekend! eightWest backstage has officially launched on WOODTV.com and you can tune in right now!

Watch the full episode in the video player above

This new digital series hosted by Lifestyle reporter, Morgan Poole, gives viewers a closer look at Rachael, Terri and Jordan’s lives behind-the-scenes.

This week Rachael’s chatting all about her recent feature in Cosmopolitan Home GR Magazine.

Cosmopolitan Home GR, Ashley Avila

What was her experience like? How did the renovations turn out and where did she purchase her gorgeous cheetah print dress? You’ll have to watch for all the answers!

Kim from Grand Rapids also joins in on the conversation by asking Rachael a heart-felt question live! Don’t forget that you can also interact with your favorite hosts by emailing your questions to eightwest@woodtv.com or leaving a comment on Facebook.

Catch all new episodes of eightWest backstage every Friday! Next week, Terri will be in the hot seat!