eightWest backstage: Jordan Carson revisits her favorite eightWest moments & reacts to heartwarming comment

eightWest

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Congrats! You’ve made it to Friday, and now it’s time to celebrate by tuning in to another exciting episode of eightWest backstage! This week, Jordan Carson’s back to take us on a fun trip down memory lane. 

She’s in the hot seat to revisit some of her favorite eightWest moments, reveal a game-changing beauty secret, and respond to a heartwarming compliment left by a viewer. 

WATCH THE FUN UNFOLD IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE!

–And get your questions and compliments ready for Rachel! Next week she returns for a lively chat! You can submit your burning questions for her to eightwest@woodtv.com

Have a fantastic weekend! 

Watch Rachael play a game of “Would You Rather” here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon