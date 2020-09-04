‘eightWest backstage’: Jordan Carson gets a kick out of answering these 8 random questions

eightWest

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Friday is finally here, which also means it’s time to tune in to a new episode of your favorite new digital show, eightWest backstage! This week, we’re mixing things up as Jordan Carson enters the hot seat to answer 8 random questions about her personal life, career, family, and favorite memories!

WATCH EP. 3 IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

QUIZ YOURSELF

How well do you know Jordan? After watching the full episode above and listening to her answers,  put your skills the test by taking a recap quiz below!

NEXT WEEK ON EIGHTWEST BACKSTAGE

Rachael Ruiz is back for an exciting interview. Email your questions to eightWest@woodtv.com for a chance to appear on the show!

