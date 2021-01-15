eightWest Backstage is back with new segments!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We recently started back up with our eightWest Backstage segments for the new year!

Morgan Poole, our Digital Lifestyle Reporter for WOTV, hosts the backstage segments every week and she’s celebrating a big milestone! This month is her 1 year anniversary of starting at WOOD TV and she’s had so many great experiences in her twelve months here!

She joins us today to tell us about her favorite moments and also give us a little tease for today’s episode of eightWest Backstage!

