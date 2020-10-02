eightWest backstage: Inside Rachael Ruiz’ most memorable trips across Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When it comes to exploring all of the gorgeous scenery, delicious restaurants, and popular hot-spots that Michigan has to offer, Rachael Ruiz is practically an expert at finding ways to have fun without leaving the state!

This week on eightWest backstage, Rachael’s taking viewers on an adventure by reflecting on her favorite local travel experiences. Tune in for an inside scoop on new ways to enjoy Northern and West Michigan like never before!

Watch the episode in the video player above

Have a favorite travel moment in Michigan that you would like to share? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram!

Coming up on eightWest Backstage

Terri DeBoer returns to the hot seat! Have any questions or kind comments that you would love for her to respond to? Email eightwest@woodtv.com or drop a comment on Facebook.