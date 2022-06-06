GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Ebony Road Players and the Grand Rapids Art Museum are teaming up for a special production and celebration in the coming weeks. Ebony Road Players is presenting the premiere production of “Sheepdog” by Kevin Artique as part of this year’s West Michigan Loving day Celebration.

This one-act play follows Amina and Ryan, both officers on the Cleveland police force. Amina is Black, Ryan is white, and they are falling deeply and passionately in love. When an officer-involved shooting roils the department, small cracks in their relationship widen into a chasm of confusion and self-doubt. A mystery and a love story with high stakes and no easy answers, SHEEPDOG examines police violence, interracial love, and class in the 21st century.

Due to strong language, this play is not suitable for those under 16. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Performance:

June 16, 17 & 18

2pm-4:30pm

Cost: $20, 20% off for members