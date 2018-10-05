Ebony Road players on stage with new play
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.
Next week the Ebony Road Players will present a powerful new play to audiences here in West Michigan. Here to tell us more about the production is Edye Evans Hyde and Quianna Babb.
The Most Spectacularly Lementable Trial of Miz Martha Washington
By James Ijames
THE STORY: Christmas Eve in 1800, and "Mother of America" Martha Washington is on her deathbed, surrounded by the very slaves who hope to be freed the moment she dies. She slips into a series of fever dreams, where she is confronted by the unspoken dark truths of her (and America's) complicity in the horrors of slavery. Startling, clever, contemporary and deeply theatrical, ...MIZ MARTHA holds a mirror up and dares you to look away.
- Opens October 10 at SiteLab 415 Franklin SE Old Paul I Philips building
- $20 for regular seating
- $10 for students and seniors | Tickets at eventbrite.com
