Eastbrook Homes’ Lowing Woods community offers beautiful scenery and a convenient location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to choosing your living space, where you want to call home is a number one decision, often followed by what time of community you want to live in and what type of home! There are so many options to choose from and that’s why so many people are choosing one of the many options provided by the tea at Eastbrook Homes.

>>>Take a look!

The expansion is underway at Lowing Woods. As Kurt mentioned, Georgetown Township is such a desirable location! It’s nice to have everything in your own community from a playground and access to walking trails to a pool!

Lowing Woods by Eastbrook Homes

Intersection of Bauer Rd and Twin Lakes Dr. in Georgetown Township

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Lowing-Woods

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.