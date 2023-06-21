GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Finding the perfect place to call home can be fun but also a challenge. As our lives evolve, our housing needs change. From the time we are starting our families to retirement, Eastbrook Homes has created communities to serve all of our needs. Today we’re taking you to a community in Byron Center built by Eastbrook Homes called Preservation Lakes.

The model condo has open house hours multiple times each day, but there is a special Grand Opening on Thursday, June 29, with appetizers and ice cream provided!

Preservation Lakes Ice Cream Social

Thursday, June 29 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

1075 Haven Dr., Byron Center

RSVP here.

Hathaway Lakes by Eastbrook Homes

Condominiums & single-family homes

School District: Caledonia Community SD

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Preservation-Lakes

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.