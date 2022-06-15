GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The real estate market is hot and you know if you’ve looked for a home it’s not easy right now. If you’re looking to build your dream home or purchase a new home, finding the right builder, location and fit for your family is key. Eastbrook Homes has opened its final phase at Town Square in Rockford called the new Terrace Homes and Townhomes. They’re available now and are flying off the market.

Town Square is located at the corner of Belding Road and Myers Lake Avenue, close to Rockford’s many lakes and restaurants. The new phase offers you a chance to live in a newly built home. Currently, Eastbrook Homes has 26 townhomes and 19 Terrace home sites.

Starting price range: $335,000-$373,492

School district: Rockford

Sponsor: Eastbrook Homes

