GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know what they say, it’s all about location, so when choosing a place to call home, you want to be close to a lot of things. What if that neighborhood also included a pool, a clubhouse, playground, and had a friendly atmosphere? Lowing Woods by Eastbrook Homes offers exactly that!

Rachael had the chance to stop by and get a look inside this beautiful community. Take a look!

Lowing Woods by Eastbrook Homes

Condominiums, single family homes, townhomes

School District: Hudsonville, Jenison

616-455-0200

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Lowing-Woods

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.