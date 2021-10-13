Eastbrook Homes breaking ground on new neighborhood in Byron Center!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The very hot real estate market has kept area home builders busy! One of the large builders in West Michigan, Eastbrook Homes, has some exciting news!

They’re breaking ground on a new neighborhood in Byron Center called Walnut Ridge. Eastbrook currently has communities in this particular area and the desire for more housing just continues to grow. Rachael has details!

Walnut Ridge by Eastbrook Homes

Located at 84th Street and Burlingame in Byron Center

