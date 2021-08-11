Eastbrook Homes’ Autumn Trails neighborhood in Rockford is rapidly growing!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know the real estate market is still red hot right now! If a new home is something you’re interested in, in a location that’s walkable to a lot of great businesses but located in a private, well-maintained neighborhood, listen up!

Autumn Trails in Rockford is a rapidly growing area that offers newly built condominiums and houses, built by Eastbrook Homes. Today, we’re introducing you to a couple who moved in not too long ago and giving you a look inside!

Autumn Trails by Eastbrook Homes

10 Mile Road, West of Summit Avenue, East of 10 Mile Road in Rockford
EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Autumn-Trails

